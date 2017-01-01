Support our local economy: Shop locally for the holidays tomorrow at Small Business Saturday

The Laguna Beach business community is gearing up for another successful Small Businss Saturday, to be held tomorrow, Nov 25. Over 100 shops and restaurants around the city will be waiting to greet shoppers, offering discounts, giveaway items, deals, and special treats to visitors throughout the day.

“Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for the Chamber to promote the advantages of shopping local and the benefits of reinvesting back into the community,” said Meredith Dowling, Executive Director of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and shopping local is vital to helping our businesses succeed.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Art in Public Places statue by local artist Andrew Meyer reminds us to shop locally

American Express launched the Shop Small initiative in 2010, as a away to educate consumers on the importance of shopping local and how it can benefit each community. Today, it is a nationwide movement fueled by Neighborhood Champions like the Laguna Beach Chamber.

“Small Business Saturday is about more than just promoting businesses, it’s a way to celebrate our community, support our local economy and keep the character and diversity that makes Laguna so special,” said Carmelit Green, Chair of the Chamber’s Small Business Saturday Committee, Board Member, and Store Manager for Troy Lee Designs. “This is why the Chamber feels it’s important to support the shop small intiative year round with its Think Laguna First programs.”