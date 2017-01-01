Print | Email

Sterling Stone turns one

Happy birthday sweet Sterling!

Sterling Orion Abel Stone, grandson to Gregg and Kathy Abel, fifth-generation Lagunan, and future Mayor of Laguna Beach, turned one on Sunday, Nov 19.

Sterling’s favorite hangout spot in town is The Grove, where he is often seen chatting it up with the ladies. He is very artistic, like his mother Lea and uncle Tristan (both LCAD grads).

Sterling will soon share the Laguna throne with uncle Tristan’s baby boy, due in December.

