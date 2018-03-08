Musical group Late Shift returns to [seven-degrees] for upcoming Jazz Night on Wed, Nov 29

The wonderful venue [seven-degrees] welcomes back Late Shift for an evening of jazz music on Wed, Nov 29, from 6-10 p.m. Entry is free. Food and beverage is available for purchase. All are welcome.

The musical group, Late Shift, combines the musical genres of jazz, Latin-jazz, fusion, funk & RnB to name a few. This group wowed the audience at the venue’s recent Halloween Party, keeping the energy flowing all evening long. Between the incredible music, delicious dessert and the costume contest judged by “Batman” Mo Honarkar of [seven-degrees], the evening was one for the books.

Late Shift appears at Halloween Party

Late Shift features Bermudian songstress, dancer and musician HannaH on vocals, Bermudian recording artist Gianluca Gibbons on saxophone and vocals, Kevin Jimenez on drums, Cody Breyer on electric guitar, Israel Flores on keyboard, and Peter Kwang II Lee on bass guitar. This accomplished group is brimming with talent and soul. Their lively and exquisite music is not to be missed.

[seven-degrees] is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event ends at 10 p.m. Delicious buffet dinner options will be available for purchase starting at $18. There will be a full bar with drinks available for purchase including sodas, juices, beer, wine, champagne and cocktails.

[seven-degrees] decorated for Halloween

Space is limited. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or 949-376-1555 x108.

[seven-degrees] Jazz Nights will continue into the New Year starting with a New Year’s Eve Party. For further information, visit the website listed below. New Year’s Eve will be an off-site ticketed event.

[seven-degrees], OC’s premiere multi-media, art and special events venue, will host the following Jazz Nights on Thurs, Jan 11, Thurs, Feb 8, and Thurs, March 8, 2018.

Visit www.lagunajazznights.com for menu selections and updates for each event.