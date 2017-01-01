Laguna’s own three of the 30 under 30

By MAGGI HENRIKSON

Sometimes with the wisdom of hindsight, those of us over 30 can imagine all the things we’d have liked to accomplish by that young age. And sometimes there are people actually doing those things.

Several have been getting recognition for their achievements – all before their thirtieth birthdays. Last week, Stu News featured Lisa Conn’s story, as she was honored in Forbes magazine as one of the accomplished 30 under 30’s. Now, we’d like to brag on a couple more homegrown Laguna girls also included in the Forbes list.

Amber Jackson

When Amber was a kid, playing on Crescent Bay beach, she might have dreamed of a life forever by the ocean. But she was drawn to delve even deeper. After Laguna Beach High School, Amber went on to study marine sciences at Berkeley, followed by a Master’s program at Scripps in marine biodiversity and conservation.

She and fellow Masters student, Emily Callahan, a marine scientist, researched the economic, ecological, and social issues to create a feasible program in California turning decommissioned oilrigs into bio-diverse artificial reefs.

Blue Latitudes is the organization founded by the two young scientists in order to increase awareness of the value of rigs as sustainable homes for all kinds of sea life, and it is the reason both were listed in the Forbes 2018 30 under 30.

The Rigs-to-Reefs practice is underway with some 400 decommissioned rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, but has not been commonly adopted in California. In 2014, Jackson and Callahan started advocating for allowing the oil companies to keep sections of many of their rigs in place after they are no longer functioning.

“Some of the biggest hurdles that need to be overcome before we could reef in California include the legislation,” said Amber, at the time. “The platform structure, which would house the reef, is something that needs to have its liability designated and figured out in California.”

The company, Blue Latitudes, now does ecological value assessments, Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) surveys, as well as providing environmental support for decommissioning plans, and working with regulators, government and industry stakeholders to turn rigs into reefs.

Maryellis Bunn

At 25, Maryellis is still playing like a kid – but she’s engaged entire cities, from Los Angeles and San Francisco to New York and Miami.

According to Forbes, “In the summer of 2016, ice cream lover Bunn opened her first 45-day pop-up Museum of Ice Cream in New York, featuring art installations and a pool of multicolored plastic sprinkles. An instant hit, it left 200,000 people on the waitlist. The 2017 Los Angeles incarnation attracted Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek and their kids. A San Francisco MoIC opened in Sept 2017 and tickets sold out immediately. Bunn has created her own ice cream flavors (including ‘disco’) and is set to open a MoIC- themed wing in a Miami hotel.”

She’s been called “The Millennial Walt Disney” by New York Magazine, who described her phenomenon not so much as a museum, but rather “a sprawling warren of interactive, vaguely hallucinatory confection-themed exhibits: brightly colored rooms with flattering lights that contain, among other things, a rock-candy cave, a unicorn, and a swimming pool of rainbow sprinkles, now Instagram-influencer-infamous.”

Having grown up in Laguna Beach, Bunn is a recent Parsons graduate and now lives in Manhattan’s West Village. She hopes to open 180 Museums of Ice Cream, both domestically and internationally. She creatively envisions her fanciful approach as becoming interactive urban design.

Ultimately, she said, “I want to be the next Disney.”