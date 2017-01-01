Laguna Playhouse will honor the Moulton family’s role in the storied history of the theatre

Laguna Playhouse has announced that in conjunction with their Gala on May 12, they will be honoring the Moulton family for their support of the 98 year old theatre.

Following their very successful gala at Island Hotel that took place on April 29 honoring Suzanne and James Mellor, Laguna Playhouse plans to build on this success as they look to their past honoring the family that built their current theatrical home that will turn 50 in 2018.

Jared Mathis, great-grandson of Nellie Gail Moulton, currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Laguna Playhouse and is Chair of Laguna College of Art and Design. He serves as CEO of the Moulton Company along with his cousin, Scott Barnes, who is the CFO and also a supporter of Laguna Playhouse who will be present on May 12 to accept the honor.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Original concept for the Playhouse structure: Close encounter of some kind?

It was 1966 when Nellie Gail Moulton was approached to help fund the building of the now 420 seat “Moulton Theatre” named after her husband Lewis F. Moulton. Donating a large principal amount of the $400,000 needed to build the theatre, Nellie Gail not only served as the major benefactor of the theatre, she co-founded the Laguna College of Art and Design served as President of the Laguna Art Museum.

Nellie Gail was a major catalyst for the creation of an arts community in Laguna Beach. Today, the Moulton family fulfills her legacy through their commitment to Laguna Playhouse and the entire Laguna Arts Community.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Laguna Playhouse

Major benefactor Nellie Gail Moulton observes construction of the Playhouse

“We are honored and fortunate to have a multi-generational legacy Trustee serving on our Board of Trustees,” said Ellen Richard, Laguna Playhouse Executive Director. “I try and envision how happy Nellie Gail would be to see her great-grandson continuing the vision that she had for Laguna Playhouse and all of the arts in Laguna Beach.

“Jared Mathis serves an important role for us and the community as he makes the investment of his time and leadership to carry on his family’s role in this beautiful town.”

“We are truly honored and humbled to be recognized by The Laguna Playhouse,” said Jared Mathis. “Our family and The Moulton Company is dedicated to honoring and building on Nellie Gail’s vision and commitment through faithful service and support. We look forward to celebrating with the greater Laguna art community in May for this inspiring and memorable event.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse shortly after construction was finished

The Gala, co-chaired by Laguna Playhouse Season Producer Lisa Hale, Jamie Walters El-Erian, and Annee Della Donna, will highlight some of the history of Laguna Playhouse with vintage photographs, literature, and personal interviews from supporters who participated in the original construction of the Moulton Theatre. It will also feature a bit of flair from the era that the theatre was built.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to be able to honor our past, present, and future relationship with the Moulton family at our upcoming Gala,” said co-chair Lisa Hale.

In coordination with the Gala and 50th anniversary of the Moulton Theatre, the Playhouse will begin work on a cosmetic upgrade of this historical theatre to celebrate it and making it vibrant once again.