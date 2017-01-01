Annie tickets on sale now for upcoming show

No Square Theatre is presenting the winner of seven Tony awards, Annie. This year’s show will be directed by Joe Lauderdale, music directed by Roxanna Ward, and choreographed will be by Ellen Prince.

Tickets for the upcoming shows are on sale and hot off the press. Upcoming dates for the performances are Dec 2 at 7:30 p.m., Dec 3 at 2 p.m., Dec 8 &9 at 7:30 p.m., Dec 10 at 2 p.m., Dec 15 &16 at & 7:30 p.m., and Dec 17 at 2 p.m.

Advance purchase of tickets for children over the age of 5 is $12.50, adults $35, and vip seating as well. If you arrive early, enjoy al fresco $10 dinner available 45 minutes before curtain call. Late arrivals will be seated at the discretion of the house manager.

For more information or to purchase tickets, log onto www.nosquare.org/productions.html.