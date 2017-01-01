Print | Email

Annie tickets on sale now for upcoming show 

No Square Theatre is presenting the winner of seven Tony awards, Annie. This year’s show will be directed by Joe Lauderdale, music directed by Roxanna Ward, and choreographed will be by Ellen Prince. 

Tickets for the upcoming shows are on sale and hot off the press. Upcoming dates for the performances are Dec 2 at 7:30 p.m., Dec 3 at 2 p.m., Dec 8 &9 at 7:30 p.m., Dec 10 at 2 p.m., Dec 15 &16 at & 7:30 p.m., and Dec 17 at 2 p.m. 

Advance purchase of tickets for children over the age of 5 is $12.50, adults $35, and vip seating as well. If you arrive early, enjoy al fresco $10 dinner available 45 minutes before curtain call. Late arrivals will be seated at the discretion of the house manager. 

For more information or to purchase tickets, log onto www.nosquare.org/productions.html.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.