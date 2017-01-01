Canyon properties change hands, Honarkars pledge to revitalize arts district

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Plans to revitalize the Civic Arts District along Laguna Canyon Road took a big step this week.

Escrow has closed on the sale of Art-A-Fair and the bedraggled Festival Center to 4G Ventures Co., owned by prominent Laguna Beach businessman Mo Honarkar.

“I feel very lucky and honored to own this unique art venue in Laguna Beach,” said Honarkar.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mo Honarkar is the proud owner of Art-A-Fair now

The deal adds two more properties to Honakar’s real estate holdings in Laguna Beach, which already included the [seven-degrees] event center in Laguna Canyon, as well as several other properties along North and South Coast Highway.

“Mo said at that time, let’s make the whole art district happen,” said Mark Orgill, former owner of [seven-degrees].

Orgill has worked closely with Hasty Honarker, vice president of 4G Ventures, daughter of Mo Honaker, and longtime Laguna Beach local.

“He [Mark Orgill] is a critical component of the project, bringing a vision and a voice,” she said on Monday.

Paramount to the project was the acquisition of the Festival Center, also known as the Bartlett Center, with its ample parking and long vacant stores.

“We already have tenants waiting to go in,” said Orgill. “The whole thing will be local artisans and crafts people.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

More local businesses will move into Laguna’s Festival Center

Ready to move in are Laguna Beach Beer Co., Pleasure Distillery and Laguna Candles. Laguna College of Art & Design’s virtual reality lab will occupy real space in the center.

In a press release issued by 4G Ventures, Orgill stated that the most recent land purchase in the canyon was made with the hope of preserving the heart of the canyon as a place that promotes creativity.

“Our city needs to look and feel like a place where creative people want to live and work, as well as a place where people who invest and consume creativity want to continue investing and consuming,” he stated.

“We cannot thrive as an artists’ community, one without the other. Without continual integration of the makers and creators with the observers and investors, we cannot hope to prosper as an Art Colony – this is our heritage.”

“We are proud, longtime Laguna locals, first and foremost,” added Hasty. “Our goal is to bring all generations together, so that we can combine our visions of success, whatever those may be.”

In addition to the Laguna Canyon properties, 4G Ventures also owns 305-397 North Coast Highway (including the Royal Hawaiian), Holiday Inn, 14 West Boutique Hotel, Sunset Cove Villas, and The Retreat in Laguna.