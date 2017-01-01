Print | Email

Christmas Eve breakfast and carols for the homeless set to take place this year at the Woman’s Club

Net-Works Christmas Eve breakfast and carols with the homeless will take place on Sun, Dec 24 at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive. 

Breakfast will take place at 9 a.m., and carols/ special music will take place at 10 a.m. Volunteers can buy a knapsack that will be filled with all kinds of good things for the homeless who will be attending. 

For more information on the event or to donate, visit www.net-workslb.org.

