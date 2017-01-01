Four Movies at Four O’Clock Film Festival Finale: Fun!

Everyone is invited to see the final film in the Hunger and Homeless Awareness Month Series, “The Cats of Mirikitani,” an inspiring documentary about an aging street artist, who is taken in by a kind-hearted lady who turns him from an invisible homeless man into a human being, in the eyes of the viewer.

This is an award winning film – not to be missed – and attendees will enjoy free popcorn, lemonade and door prizes. The screening takes place at the Susi Q Community Center, 380 Third Street at 4 p.m. on Thurs, Nov 30. This is brought to you by Laguna Beach’s Housing and Human Services Committee.

For more information, contact Jheri at (949) 494-5031