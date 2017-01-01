Print | Email

LBB gives a gift that keeps on giving, Holiday Party and Book Rep Night on Dec 7

On Thurs, Dec 7 at 6 p.m., Laguna Beach Books hosts a Holiday Party & Book Rep Night. LBB’s favorite publisher reps reveal their top picks of the season and everyone is invited to attend. It’s an evening to discuss favorite book club titles and mingle with other book lovers. Guests are encouraged to bring friends for a fun and festive evening. Tasty treats will be provided.

If a reader has ever wondered how LLB selects the books for its shelves, the suggestions come from the very well-read book buyers who rely on recommendations from publishers’ representatives. 

Books topic of discussion at Holiday Party and Book Rep Night on Dec 7

The LBB buyers work closely with the reps as a team, spending long hours meeting, arguing, and laughing their way through “the buy.” Devoted readers and wonderful storytellers (after all, they’re in sales), the reps are the less visible part of the team that determines the books that LBB sells.  

Laguna Beach Books is located at The Old Pottery Place at 1200 S. Coast Hwy, Ste 105. For further information, go to www.lagunabeachbooks.com or call 949-494-4779.

