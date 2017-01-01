Print | Email

Shop for a cause at Buy Hand and The Peace Exchange Global Holiday Party on Dec 7

During the Art Walk on Dec 7 from 6 – 8 p.m., Buy Hand and The Peace Exchange are hosting a global holiday party to celebrate the end of 2017. The global-themed event will feature gifts (while supplies last), music, food, and authentic Indian henna on the retailer’s site. All are invited to attend this free of charge event. 

The two organizations, fueled by their passion to help disadvantaged people around the world, invite you to celebrate with them while shopping for a cause. 

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

(l-r) Kavita Reddy, Katie Bond, Vidya Reddy.

The Peace Exchange is a registered local 501c3 non-profit organization founded in Laguna Beach. The organization works to promote fair trade by supporting ‘at-risk’ groups around the world. Through establishing fair trade cooperatives, The Peace Exchange has provided artisans in the Democratic Republic of Congo a sense of livelihood. The Peace Exchange is expanding their efforts in 2018 and will use proceeds from the event to help expand into Bolivia and/or Nepal.  

Buy Hand specializes in American handmade gifts and jewelry. Earlier this year, the local retailer expanded its line to include a global fair trade collection that showcases vibrant colors and treasured craftsmanship from around the world.

The event will take place at 1175 S Coast Hwy.

For further information on Buy Hand or The Peace Exchange, go to www.lagunabuyhand.com or www.thepeaceexchange.com

