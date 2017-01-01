Ruben Flores & Visionscape wheelbarrow home with 11 trophies in Landscape Success

By DIANE ARMITAGE

The uber-talented Ruben Flores has done it again, this time scooping up 11 trophies at the recent California Landscape Contractors Association (CCLA) Awards.

Known around town as the Garden Walking Tour guy and the official Staunch Defender of Laguna’s trees, Ruben also owns an eclectic Laguna Nursery store in North Laguna.

What many residents don’t know, though, is that Ruben is also the longtime owner of Visionscape, Inc., a formidable presence in both commercial and personal landscape successes.

Not Your “Let’s Get a Couple Trees” Kind of Landscaper

Ruben’s landscaping genius is the farthest thing ever from run-of-the-mill. He travels nationally and internationally, beautifying everything from oceanfront pool decks to highbrow restaurants and European castles. He’s even called in to create scenes for Hollywood movies, and he moves fluidly between them all, creating one unique masterpiece after another.

Floored With Overwhelming Wins

When it came time to dole out the landscaping awards on Friday, Nov 17, though, even Ruben was floored with the announcement of 11 wins. The awards covered a number of categories, including the Jon R. Alsdorf Memorial Award for Best Residential Landscape Project in California for the Tucker Estate.

Photos by Visionscape

The Tucker Estate

“It’s always great to be acknowledged, but to get 11 state awards was wonderfully overwhelming,” said Ruben. “Many projects are one to four years in the making, so the fact that these came to fruition all at once was really great.”

Bluebell Cats Project Nabs Show’s Catnip Prize

Other top-ranked, singular awards included the Nelson Colvin Humanitarian Award (the award everyone wants) for the Bluebell Foundation for Cats in our own Laguna Canyon, and the Special Effects Award at the McFarland Villa in the Newport Peninsula.

Bluebell Foundation for Cats

“Bluebell was a project of the heart,” said Ruben. “The Laguna Garden Club supported us in creating a pollinator garden amidst the feline complex.

“I designed the project, and our hope is that the center will now not only house deserving cats, but also serve as an educational garden for students of all ages who are eager to understand the migration of Monarch butterflies and may other beneficial insects and birds as they support and (actually) instigate the pollination process throughout California,” he added.

The McFarland Villa project

Other awards garnered for Visionscape, Inc., included:

CLCA State Trophy Award First Place

Small Residential Installation – Youngman – Harbor Island Newport Beach

Medium Residential Installation – Reimer Chateau – Laguna Beach

Large Residential Maintenance – The Tucker Estate – Newport Beach

Small Residential Maintenance – Meberg Hideaway – Laguna Beach

CLCA State Trophy Award Outstanding Achievement

Large Lighting – The Tucker Estate – Newport Beach

Small Lighting – McFarland Villa – Newport Peninsula

Small Residential Installation – Wells Cottage – Laguna Beach

Large Residential Installation – Meberg Hideaway – Laguna Beach

The CLCA sponsors the Trophy Awards annually to encourage interest in landscaping, recognize crafts people who produce outstanding landscapes, create pride in superior workmanship and to bestow public recognition on companies, institutions, municipalities and residents for their interest in a beautiful California.

Follow Ruben’s developing projects and finished masterpieces at the Visionscape Facebook page – www.facebook.com/Visionscapeinc – and contact Ruben directly there, or by calling the Laguna Nursery, (949) 494-5200.