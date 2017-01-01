Ring in the New Year at Laguna Playhouse with

Superstar Comedienne Rita Rudner on Dec 31

Laguna Playhouse announces the Fourth Annual New Year’s Eve return of Rita Rudner in her hilarious new show, Rita Rudner: Laugh, Drink and Leave. For her one-night special performance on Sun, Dec 31, at 7 p.m., The Musical Duo Molly Bergman & Sidney Bowen will open the show.

Rita Rudner is not only one of America’s top comedians, she’s also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress.

Now this comedy legend is hosting her own early evening New Year’s Eve party at Laguna Playhouse, where the audience can toast the end of 2017 and watch the ball drop on the East Coast with a complimentary champagne drink and dessert.

Submitted photo

Rita Rudner brings in the New Year at the Laguna Playhouse on Dec 31

A house-filling favorite in Vegas, Rudner is beloved for her witty one-liners, which have helped make hers the longest-running solo show in Vegas history – she’s sold more than a million tickets during her time there.

The New York Times says of her, “Soft-spoken but not without bite, and all delivered with exquisite timing!”

Rita’s first solo HBO special, Rita Rudner’s One Night Stand, was nominated for several awards, as was her eponymous English BBC television show that later appeared in the US on A&E. She has written five books and is a frequent collaborator with her writer/producer husband of 20 years, Martin Bergman. The couple’s first produced film script was Peter’s Friends.

The opening act features Molly Bergman and Sidney Bowen, two local teen singer/songwriters who sometimes perform as a duo. They appeared together at the Laguna Playhouse when they performed last year for recent-Emmy-winning comedian Louie Anderson. They’ve also been part of several benefits around OC.

Submitted photo

Singing duo Molly Bergman and Sidney Bowen

As well as performing covers of popular songs with beautiful harmonies, both Molly and Sidney independently write their own songs. They are both teen ambassadors for the TLC program.

Tickets range from $99 - $125 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices are subject to change.

The box office is open Mon – Sat: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until show time on performance days); Sun: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming, visit the website listed above.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Rita Rudner lives Monarch Beach, CA, with her husband and daughter. For more information on Rita, log on to her website at www.ritafunny.com.