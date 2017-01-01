Pietig gets the year-end gig with the Canyon Conservancy

By BARBARA DIAMOND

City Manager John Pietig will be the Laguna Canyon Conservancy’s final guest speaker of 2017, set for Dec 4 at Tivoli Too.

Pietig’s after-dinner talk is expected to cover happenings that affected the city in 2017, with an emphasis on environmental issues, a topic of special interest to conservancy members.

The Conservancy successfully fought the powerful Irvine Co. to a standstill over the preservation of Laguna Canyon as open space. Donald Bren, owner of the Irvine Co., the biggest landowner in Orange County, had plans to build practically a whole town named Laguna Laurel. Bren caved in the face of passionate opposition led by the Conservancy.

The Conservancy also battled the Transportation Corridor Agencies’ plan to build a toll road through the canyon, but couldn’t pull off a victory. However, the financial difficulties of the toll road predicted by longtime Conservancy President Carolyn Woods proved to be accurate.

The Q and A period after Pietig’s talk should be a dilly – and it’s not James. Conservancy officials suggest the dinner is the best opportunity to ask questions on any subject of the man who administers city policy on a daily basis.

A no-host bar opens at 6 p.m.

Conservancy dinner meetings are open to the public. Admission is $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Membership is $10 a year.

Reservations are required and must be made by Dec. 2. No exceptions.

RSVP by mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 235-8277.