Obituary

Tallie Parrish

Click on photo for a larger image

Our Dearest Tallie (Clara LB) Parrish was peacefully whisked away by the Lord Wednesday evening Nov 15, 2017. Her husband and children were with her during the day of her passing. She is survived by husband Bill Parrish, children Chris Parrish and his wife Jody, Doug Parrish and his wife Robin, Leslie Fuchs and her husband John, four grandchildren Will, Grant and Sam Fuchs, Katherine Parrish, Tallie’s brother Chris Bell and family who now live in Australia.

Tallie and her husband have been active in the Laguna Presbyterian Church for 49 years. The celebration of her life will take place at the church at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 6, 2018.

Tallie was a beautiful lady with many talents. She loved people and distinguished herself as a good listener. This was evident in her teaching pre-school children for 9 years and lastly as a marriage and family therapist in her later years. She was continuously seeking new knowledge in school studies beyond her Scripps College days. This added to her success as a building official in the City of Laguna Beach Building Department for 11 years. She retired to attend Cal State Fullerton to earn her master’s degree in psychology. Upon completion, she became a marriage and family therapist and served humanity in this role for over ten years. Her last official contribution was volunteering in the Trauma Intervention Program.

For all who came in touch with Tallie, the world was made a better place.