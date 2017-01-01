American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 222, once again sends Christmas Cheer to our troops overseas

For the third year in a row, Beth Johnsen and Diane Connell of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 222, came through by handcrafting 121 Christmas stockings for our troops overseas. They’ve been busy sewing all year.

With the help of Post members, and family and friends who sponsored these stockings, Sandi Werthe, Diane Connell, Christine Means, Lorraine Passero, Jean Law, Barbara Rostolder, and Beth Johnsen filled them with lots of goodies to bring holiday smiles to our troops during the Christmas season while they’re away from home.

Submitted photo

(l-r) Sandi Werthe, Diane Connell, Jean Law, Christine Means, Lorraine Passero, Barbara Rostolder and Beth Johnsen.

The stockings will be included among those sent by a San Clemente non-profit organization called “Words of Comfort, Hope and Promise” founded by Cynthia Martinez. This organization ships over 2,000 filled stockings each year.

Special thanks to Top of the World Elementary School, fourth grade teacher, Marie Bammer, for organizing student participation in writing cards and letters that will be included with these stockings.

For more information, go to www.lagunalegion.org.