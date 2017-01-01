Chanukah celebrations and events set to take place at Chabad in Laguna Beach

Chabad is gearing up for the holiday season! On Tue, Dec 12, at 4:30 p.m. there will be Dreidles & Donuts, a JYZ Youth Zone event at Chabad for children of all ages. There’ll be Menorah lighting, Chanukah Crafting, Donut Decorating, and Dreidle Spinning Fun.

Another event is set to take place on Fri, Dec 15, at 6 p.m. – the “Shabbat around the World Service & Oneg Buffet.” It is a Chanukah celebration, kids program, and blessing under the Tallit, short service and fabulous singing. Latke Bar, Matzah Ball soup, traditional Shabbat delicacies will be available.

Time to have a laugh

Additionally, on Sat evening, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., Chabad presents a Lighten Up Comedy Night at Monarch Beach Resort Dana Point. This promises to be ahysterical evening with comedian Brian Kiley, who appeared several times on the Late Show with David Letterman, Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. Kiley has been a staff writer for Conan O’Brien since 1994 and is currently the head monologue writer. He’s been nominated for 16 Emmy awards, and is the winner of the 2007 Emmy Award for Writing in a Comedy/Variety series.

Menorah kindling, Latkes and wine will be included. RSVP and ticket purchase can be made online at www.chabadoflaguna.com. $36 per person.

Additional Menorah lightings throughout the week will take place in the Monarch Beach Resort Lobby – 7 p.m., except Fri at 3:30 p.m., before the Sabbath, sponsored by Chabad Laguna Beach and Monarch Beach Resort.

On Sun, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. the Annual Surfboard Menorah Celebration at Laguna Main Beach will take place on the Cobblestones along with Israeli Music and Dancing with DJ Eldad. Variety Street performer and stilt walkers will be present and there will be crafts for the kids, face painting, dreidel cookie decorating, hot latkes, and lighting of the way cool surfboard menorah. Admission is free.

For more information, call Chabad office at (949) 499 0770. Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Hwy.