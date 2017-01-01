Double the delight: Donate & buy gifts at Joy of Giving Holiday Market – help a worthy cause Dec 2 & 3

On Sat, Dec 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Dec 3 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., shoppers can make holiday gifts count twice. At the “Joy of Giving Holiday Market,” held at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, buyers can purchase beautiful, hand-crafted international gifts and, at the same time, support a wide range of projects around the globe.

This unique event is a wonderful way for children and adults to purchase gifts for teachers, friends and family members at affordable prices, while learning about needs around the world in places like Nepal, Africa, India, Central and South America.

The Joy of Giving Holiday Market also provides many opportunities for shoppers to honor friends and family at the holidays who don’t need or want more “stuff,” but do appreciate making the world a better place by donating to a worthy cause.

Each of the groups provides gifts that support a variety of projects that change lives, build communities, open doors of opportunity, teach new skills, and perhaps change a small corner of the world. It’s a win-win event.

While buying with joy this season, shoppers will enjoy holiday music and feast on delicious snacks and holiday desserts. Exhibitors include those offering hand crocheted hats as well as Bead for Life, Direct Connection to Africa, Equal Exchange Coffee, Hero Rats, NCC Kids, Peace Exchange, R Star Foundation, SERRV, Tiyya, and Walking for Water.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Dr, behind Ralph’s Supermarket. Parking and shopping is free.

Visit the Facebook Page: Neighborhood Church Laguna, or their website www.ncclaguna.org for additional information.