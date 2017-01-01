Great holiday gift for art lovers: 2018 Pageant of the Masters tickets on sale now for “Under the Sun”

Tickets for the much-anticipated 2018 Pageant of the Masters are on sale now and make the perfect holiday gift for art lovers. Brighten up the holiday season with tickets to next summer’s production “Under the Sun.”

In the early years of the 20th century, a new generation of Impressionists and plein air painters set up their easels outdoors and reveled in the natural beauty to be found as far as the eye could see.

In the 2018 Pageant of the Masters, “Under the Sun,” theatrical magic, live music and light-hearted storytelling will honor Laguna’s own and other artistic pioneers from around the world who left their studios in search of new inspiration.

There’ll also be no shortage of fun and surprises as the Pageant acknowledges two local milestones: the 85th anniversary of “living pictures” at the Festival of Arts and the 100th anniversary of Laguna Art Museum.

“You won’t want to miss this year’s show as we celebrate the Pageant’s 85th anniversary,” said Sharbie Higuchi, director of marketing and public relations. “Order tickets early to get the best seats for yourself or a loved one!”

The Pageant runs from July 7 – Sept 1, 2018, with performances nightly at 8:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Dec 1. Advance ticket prices are $15 - $240.

The Pageant of the Masters is arguably one of the most unique productions in the entire world. Audiences are amazed and enchanted by ninety minutes of tableaux vivants (“living pictures”), incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces.

Irvine Bowl at the Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For information and tickets, call (800) 487-3378 or go to www.PageantTickets.com