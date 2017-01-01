Print | Email

Park Plaza hosts Third Street Writers’ reading event on Sat Dec 2: First in a series

On Sat, Dec 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Third Street Writers will share holiday stories in the first of the month-long Park Plaza Readers & Writers Saturdays organized by local journalist and writer Billy Fried. 

The event also celebrates Holiday Digest, the fifth annual collection of holiday stories written by members of the group for publication.

Photo by Jody Tiongco

Third Street Writers

Founded in 2015, the Third Street Writers is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to fostering the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events, and publication of its annual Beach Reads anthology. 

For more information, contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.thirdstreetwriters.org.

