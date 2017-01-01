Print | Email

World AIDS Day 2017 is today, December 1

World AIDS Day is today, Friday Dec 1, and for the HIV affected community especially, this is a big day. The HIV Advisory Committee of the City of Laguna Beach is commissioned to educate people about HIV issues and to reduce the stigma associated with the infection.   

At 5 p.m., an emotional non-denominational ceremony is planned to honor people who have died of HIV complications. Names of people who have passed away will be read aloud in this brief but moving ceremony.  

To remember and memorialize those who have died of AIDS, committee members have enlisted the help of high school students and others to place red ribbons around trees in the downtown area. These will bear the names of people who have died of AIDS.  These names have been submitted by people whose loved ones are to be remembered.

Just like last year, at the Cobblestones area of Main Beach, there will be a “memorial tree” to which anyone may attach a heart on which they have written the first name of someone they would like to memorialize.

The City funds free HIV testing at the Laguna Beach Community Clinic on Third Street – results in 20 minutes, one drop of blood, and no appointment needed.

Join the locals at Main Beach early enough to enjoy the sunset; stay to honor someone from your own life.

