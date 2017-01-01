Two homeless musicians & Joachim Cooder & Ry will open for Eric Burdon & the Animals: only in Laguna!

Be at the FOA tomorrow for this epic fundraising event…

Where else would you feel the spirit of Christmas played out quite like this? Nowhere but Laguna. Time to be proud…and tickets are still available for this rare event, which also raises funds for local nonprofits.

Two homeless musicians and Joachim Cooder – plus a celebrity appearance by Ry Cooder – will make for an epic and very Laguna opening for Eric Burdon and the Animals tomorrow night at the FOA grounds, organized by independent radio station’s KX 93.5’s hustlin’ Tyler Russell.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marianna Burdon

Eric Burdon

This will be the third concert KX 93.5 has held in Irvine Bowl, previously welcoming The Beach Boys and Kenny Loggins. The radio station remains the only organization approved for concerts in the historic outdoor venue, which has been home to a live art show for 85 years.

Front man for the Animals, Eric Burdon is singing history in motion

Burdon has released nearly 50 records in 50 years, as front man of The Animals, WAR, and under his own name. He has shared the stage with legends such as Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Witherspoon, Otis Redding and Bruce Springsteen.

Hits he’ll play at the show include; “House of the Rising Sun,” “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” and “Spill the Wine.”

Supporting act will be Joachim Cooder

Joachim Cooder grew up surrounded by music. His father, guitarist Ry Cooder, would take him on the road at an early age, first as a viewer, and in his early teens, as a player. Joachim’s first instrument was the drums, playing with Ry both live and in the studio. These touring and recording projects allowed him to share stages and recordings with Johnny Cash, Ali Farke Toure, V.M. Bhatt, Steve Earle, John Lee Hooker, Dr. John, Nick Lowe, and most notably the Buena Vista Social Club.

Cooder’s EP titled Fuchsia Machu Picchu includes songs about longing, love, plants, and the inner life of inanimate objects. The sound is very much inspired by the world music he grew up listening to.

Listen to Cooder’s “defunct cosmic ice cream truck”

“I’m always hearing some sort of defunct cosmic ice cream truck in my head, that’s the sound I’m after with my mbiras and tank drums and other tuned percussion. Hopefully, people will get that.”

In addition to the concert, the Festival of Arts grounds will host a “Winter Wonderland,” with various themed holiday parties presented by sponsors.

It’s all – as mentioned before – so Laguna.

Montage Laguna Beach will host the VIP party at Tivoli Terrace. A meet ‘n’ greet with Eric Burdon is also available for purchase.

Other sponsors include Cox Communications, Yrizarry Wealth Management, Firebrand Media, Stu News Laguna, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Proceeds benefit Laguna nonprofits

One hundred percent of the shows proceeds will benefit non-profits KX 93.5, Friendship Shelter, and Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets, including VIP and M&G options, are available at www.KX935.com. Prices range from $29 to $299.