Tony’s Treehouse Adopt A Family program brings joy to kids who fear Santa will forget them: sign up!

This year, Tony’s Treehouse celebrates its 17th season of offering the Adopt A Family program.

Adopt A Family provides something for everyone who wishes to serve – and to experience the sheer, unmatchable joy of watching tired faces light up. and the delight and the smiles of children who didn’t think that Santa would remember them. It’s a holiday gift of a special kind for all involved, givers and recipients.

Submitted photo

Santa takes time off from chimney duty to visit kids in person

There are many different opportunities for service with Tony’s Treehouse. Volunteers identify needy households of the community, prepare their personal packets along with family story and wish list. Other volunteers are connected with a family in need.

This year, the nonprofit is partnering with SOS of Orange County to provide holiday gifts for local families. SOS, or Share Ourselves, is a full-service program that provides year-round care and assistance to families in crisis.

To insure prompt gift delivery to families, the deadline for volunteer signup is Dec 8. Tony’s Treehouse is 100 percent volunteer driven and serves families in need throughout the year, providing everything from bunk beds to field trips for those families and kids who don’t have access to many things that most of us take for granted.

Contact Tony’s Treehouse for more information, to sign up, or to donate at www.tonystreehouse.org.