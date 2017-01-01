Park Plaza: For or against? Our readers respond

Park Plaza

Last week, we asked Stu News readers for their thoughts about Park Plaza, the pedestrian parklet now in place between South Coast Highway and Laguna Avenue. The trial period has now been extended to Dec 31 and entertainment is permitted.

At the time of publication, the vote was 357 for Park Plaza with 257 against. The poll is of course not scientific, but it provides an interesting snapshot of local sentiment.

We also received 16 letters, ranging from several paragraphs to a single comment in the subject line.

The poll is still up today, though we'll be changing the topic in our Tuesday issue. Vote now and please continue to email Letters to the Editor on this subject and your views on other matters of interest to Lagunans.