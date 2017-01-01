Hospitality Night is tonight, Friday Dec 1: The most wonderful time of the year and - tamales

This year’s Hospitality Night event takes place tonight, Friday, Dec 1, from 5 to 10 p.m., with lots of fun predicted for all.

Instead of beginning in front of City Hall this year, the festivities start in the Peppertree Parking Lot (located between Ocean and Forest, across from Second Street) where Santa Claus will arrive to greet holiday revelers before the tree lighting ceremony at 6:10 p.m. – this year on a different pepper tree than in the past.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Santa awaits his ride in 2016

The City will be hosting arts and crafts and holiday card writing to U.S. military personnel overseas in the lot until 8 p.m.

Street closures in the downtown area will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Portions of Forest Avenue, Ocean Avenue, Beach Street, and the Pepper Tree Parking Lot will be closed to vehicular traffic prior to and during the event.

Here’s the full schedule:

5 – 6 p.m.: Community Concert Band will play on Beach Street

5:15 – 6 p.m.: Thurston Middle School Band will playing Pepper Tree Lot

5:30 – 6 p.m.: Elementary school choirs will perform next to Santa’s Hut

5:30 – 8 p.m.: Enjoy arts and crafts and candy canes in the Pepper Tree Lot

6 - 6:10 p.m.: Community sing along in Pepper Tree Lot

6:10 p.m.: Santa Claus will arrive in the Pepper Tree Lot to light the tree

6:45 – 10 p.m.: Enjoy LIVE music on stage at the end of Forest Avenue and business open houses.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Debbie Naude

Happy cooks preparing more than 1,200 tamales for tomorrow’s festivities

And, of course, as Debbie Naude reminds Stu News, there are the Hospitality Night tamales! Debbie took the photo above of the women preparing 1,200 tamales,

working in the kitchen at The Laguna Presbyterian Church. The tamales will be available outside in the church in the Rose Garden from 5 p.m.

Last year 1200 tamales were gone in one hour, by 6 p.m., Debbie says. So better hurry if you’re hungry tonight.

For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor, at (949) 497-0304