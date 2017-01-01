Increased funding needed, will bring Village Entrance budget to $8.4 million, staff reports

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The $7.1 million budget approved by the City Council in February for the Village Entrance won’t get the job done, according to a staff report.

Another $1.5 million will be needed: $500,000 more for Griffin Structures to provide project management services through the completion of the project and an additional $650,000 for Michael Baker International, formerly RBF, to provide design services and construction administration through completion.

Griffin was hired in 2014 for services through the completion of the schematic design plans and RBF was hired in April of 2015 to prepare the plans suitable to be submitted to the city’s design review process.

That process has been completed.

However, a staff report states that the revised budget includes elements that were not considered in the February version of the project or the budget.

Increased funding is needed to keep the project moving toward the anticipated start date of September 2018. The project is expected to be completed in June of 2010.

A joint meeting of the Planning Commission and the City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, at which the project will be reviewed in workshop format.

Commissioners will hold a hearing on the project and related California Environmental Quality Act documents on Dec 13.

The Parking Fund will be tapped for the additional payments if approved.