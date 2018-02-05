City Manager’s Update

Use Laguna Beach Transit for Hospitality Night, tonight - Forget about traffic and take the free and convenient Neighborhood Trolley to downtown for Hospitality Night. The trolleys run until 11 p.m. on Fridays so you will have plenty of time to enjoy the festivities. For those in the North and South Laguna areas, just walk to Coast Highway for our Coastal Route service to downtown.

For detailed schedule information, see our website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley, or for real time arrival information download our Trolley Tracker app on your smart phone.

World AIDS Day Ribbons - Since 2005, the Arts Commission have annually recognized World AIDS Day on Dec 1 by installing black and red ribbons on public art installations. This year the ribbons will be installed on four sculptures in the downtown area.

Public Works Deploys New Portable Irrigation Unit for Trees - The Public Works Department has purchased a portable 200 gallon spray tank and pump for irrigating street trees. The primary use will be for watering young trees, for providing watering to trees that are experiencing drought stress, and to fill tree watering bags that provide slow deep irrigation to trees.

Camel Point Beach Access Dead Trees Removal - On Sat, Dec 2, Orange County Parks is scheduled to remove two dead eucalyptus trees at the Camel Point Beach Access. The tree removal work will require the closure of the southbound outside travel lane of South Coast Highway of approximately 1000 ft. starting at Camel Point Drive, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. One southbound lane will be maintained for travel and northbound lanes will not be affected during this period. Questions and concerns can be directed to Kris Burbidge, Project Manager, with West Coast Arborist at (714) 920-0567.

Cultural Arts Funding - The City of Laguna Beach is currently accepting grant applications from non-profit organizations for cultural programming based in Laguna Beach. The deadline to submit an application is Feb 5, 2018. Applications must be submitted on-line at www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com.

2017 Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibitors - The Arts Commission reviewed 188 palette designs from children ages 5 – 14, the following artists were selected for display at City Hall through December: Addyson Mackay, Lexi Breault, Lauren Trautenberg, Tessa Anderson, Allie Borgerding, Reagan Hannus, Paige Laws, Audrey Calef, Ace Halpern, Mia Gwin, Emma Chi-Sing, Taylor Brook Jones. The selected designs can also be viewed at www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art.

Winter Quarter 2018 Registration Activities - Registration is now available for all Winter 2018 recreation activities for all ages. To register and see the list of programs available please visit: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index.

Moulton Meadows Field Maintenance and Closures - Moulton Meadows Field is currently closed for annual maintenance and turf renovations until Dec 8. Questions, please call Alexis Braun, Senior Recreation Supervisor at (949) 497-0762.