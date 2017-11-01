‘Tis the season for art, artists, galleries, and fun

at First Thursdays Art Walk, Dec 7

Compiled and written by SUZIE HARRISON

Make December an art season to remember at First Thursdays Art Walk, Dec 7, 6 to 9 p.m. On that evening, Art Walk will celebrate the diverse cultural art scene of Laguna Beach and the event is free to the public, with participation by more than 30 member galleries.

See terrific LCAD student artwork at the galleries participating in the College’s Professional Mentoring Program

Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) and First Thursdays Art Walk (FTAW) has matched 14 students from the BFA in Fine Arts to exhibit their artworks in select Laguna art galleries as part of LCAD’s Professional Mentoring Program, an annual collaboration between LCAD and participating Laguna Beach First Thursdays Art Walk galleries, now in its 16th year.

To check out the names of LCAD artists and their respective mentor galleries, click on the Printable map here.

LCAD student Sureya Davis, who partnered with the Whitney Gallery, lauds the Mentorship Program and shared her experience in a recent interview.

“I have loved every aspect of the Art Walk mentorship program, it has definitely been gratifying,” said Davis.

“Key” by Sureya Davis - check out her work and 13 other LCAD student’s work as part of the mentorship program with Art Walk galleries

“The experience that I have gained from the mentorship program is more than I could have asked for. Before participating in the program, I, and I am sure most of my peers, had little to no knowledge about the gallery business,” Davis said. “But through the mentorship program and by partnering with Whitney Gallery, I was able to experience, firsthand, the behind the scenes of how a gallery is run.”

She found that learning how to price her work was one of the most beneficial aspects.

“Something really important that I took away from this is how to price my work. Talking to Jackie Whitney and Robin Fuld, my professional studies instructor, helped me so much with pricing,” Davis said. “Before this program, my pricing needed a lot of help.”

Another impressive artwork by Sureya Davis

“Another important issue that was addressed with this program was gaining a perspective on how galleries view artists and their work from the gallery owners side versus the artists side,” Davis said. “I learned multiple lessons about what cohesion means in my work that I am definitely going apply in my future.”

To see her work, visit the Whitney Gallery, 305 Forest Ave. For information, call the gallery at 497-4322 or visit www.marcwhitney.com.

During Art Walk only, 50 percent of the proceeds go directly to the student, and 50 percent to the First Thursdays Art Walk/LCAD Scholarship fund.

Around town…enjoy special events at myriad galleries. Here are two:

A benefit for the Boys & Girls Club at Dawson Cole Fine Art

Dawson Cole Fine Art, 326 Glenneyre St., is featuring a Holiday Exhibit and benefit event for The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will include a champagne reception and a performance of The Nutcracker by the Festival Ballet Theatre. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or new clothing for a boy or girl ages newborn to 18. The evening will include an opportunity drawing, holiday refreshments and prize drawings. To attend, RSVP to 888-972-5543 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For information, call 888-972-5543 or visit www.dawsoncolefineart.com.

A lovely piece by Richard MacDonald, “Sisters, Atelier,” 16.75 x 10 x 8”

Las Laguna Gallery Contemporary and Fine Art, 557 S. Coast Highway, A-1, is featuring a new show for the month of December, “Small Works – Big Talent: A Group Exhibit,” including works by guest artist Lanae Dahl. The latest show will feature various forms of art, all 16 x 16 inches, or smaller. Whoever said size doesn’t matter was right. Though small in size, the gallery’s featured artists’ works are sure to be large in impact. In the words of Vincent Van Gogh, “…the great doesn’t happen through impulse alone, but a succession of little things that are brought together.”

Works in this exhibition will include Digital Art, Photo Collage, Fiber Art, Graphite, Mixed Media, New Media, Acrylic, and Oil. Art patrons will enjoy an artist reception with live music. For information, call 667-1803 or visit www.laslagunagallery.com.

Enjoy monumental art in the gallery’s “Small Works – Big Talent: A Group Exhibit,” featuring pieces 16 x 16 inches or smaller

Meet the artists, explore an array of mediums and experience new and exciting exhibits at galleries around town, including LCAD student artists and their exhibits, as part of a mentorship program with participating Art Walk galleries.

Apps and more to help guide you on your Art Walk

For your convenience, you can download the First Thursdays Art Walk Gallery Guide via the izi.TRAVEL app.

Free trolley service for Art Walk runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trolleys begin at the Laguna Art Museum (north) and Bluebird Canyon Road (south). The trolley route runs as far north as Viejo Street, up Laguna Canyon Road as far as Canyon Acres, and south to Bluebird Canyon Road. Download the Visit Laguna Beach smart phone app: LAGUNA BEACH TRAVEL INFO to stay connected to the First Thursdays Art Walk page, Trolley Tracker, and “for everything Laguna.”

To learn more about First Thursdays Art Walk and a full listing of participating galleries, please visit www.FirstThursdaysArtWalk.com.