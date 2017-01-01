Annual holiday art show and sale in the canyon Saturday, Dec 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Maggie Spencer, Sian Poeschl, and Troy Poeschl for loading up on handcrafted holiday gifts at 2707 Laguna Canyon Road on Saturday, Dec 9 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be refreshments and lots of holiday spirit.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Sian Poeschl’s fused glass

Home décor to stocking stuffers! You’ll find all original art, including fused glass, jewelry, ornaments, mixed media, sculpture, photography, accessories and much more.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Troy Poeschl’s mixed media

The season of giving and appreciating is upon us – a time to give friends and family special gifts that are unique, handmade and made in Laguna Beach.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Fused glass by Maggie Spencer

The three artists have very different styles and variety of work – all on sale.