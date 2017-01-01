Annual holiday art show and sale in the canyon Saturday, Dec 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Join Maggie Spencer, Sian Poeschl, and Troy Poeschl for loading up on handcrafted holiday gifts at 2707 Laguna Canyon Road on Saturday, Dec 9 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be refreshments and lots of holiday spirit.
Sian Poeschl’s fused glass
Home décor to stocking stuffers! You’ll find all original art, including fused glass, jewelry, ornaments, mixed media, sculpture, photography, accessories and much more.
Troy Poeschl’s mixed media
The season of giving and appreciating is upon us – a time to give friends and family special gifts that are unique, handmade and made in Laguna Beach.
Fused glass by Maggie Spencer
The three artists have very different styles and variety of work – all on sale.