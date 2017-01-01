Coastal Eddy holds #ThisIsNotNormal holiday party to help recovery efforts following hurricane Maria

In a year that has been anything but normal, the gallery Coastal Eddy notes, residents are invited to Coastal Eddy #ThisIsNotNormal Holiday Party.

The party takes place on Sat, Dec 9, from 5 - 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

The evening’s events will benefit two charities aiding in the recovery efforts for Puerto Rico & US Virgin Islands, by providing aid, purifiers and clean drinking water to our fellow citizens.

The first, AFT Disaster Relief Fund/ Operation Agua, provides, for each $30 donation, an in-home purifier that filters up to 5,000 liters and requires no electricity.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

This year attend the anything but normal holiday party taking place on Dec 9

The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands provides monies for immediate, critical needs and support for long term solutions. Both charities make sure 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to the cause. Operational fees are picked up by both organizations.

The party will include Art, Music, Food & Drink. There also will be several opportunities to win beautiful art donated for a raffle. Raffle Tickets are $10 each or three for $20, and you need not be present to win.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

View beautiful ceramic pieces throughout the night

Coastal Eddy, the only ceramic art gallery in Laguna Beach, is located at 1417 S. Coast Highway, in the HIP district of Laguna. For more information or to RSVP, call 949.715.4113, or log onto www.coastaleddy.com.