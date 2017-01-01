Council plans to test community support for funding citywide undergrounding

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The council will consider on Tuesday spending roughly $242,000 for consultants to determine the level of community support for citywide undergrounding and the development of a general obligation bond for the 2018 election to fund the project.

Proposed contracts with consultants include an agreement not to exceed $123,700 with TBWB Strategies and Fairbank, Maslin, Maulin, Metz and Associates (FM3) to develop and implement a survey on a bond measure and report back to the council, and an agreement not to exceed $97,500 with David Taussig Associates for special tax consulting services. Approval of $20,800 for project expenses due to unforeseen circumstances is also recommended.

Appropriation from Street Lighting Fund to pay for consulting

A $242,000 appropriation from the Street Lighting Fund to pay for consulting services is proposed to pay for the consultants.

Efforts have been underway since late October to determine options for funding the undergrounding of utilities along major evacuation routes and in neighborhoods still served by overhead utilities.

Those efforts, according to a staff report, have resulted in recommendations to find out how the community feels about the creation of a general obligation bond and a Community Facilities District to fund undergrounding.

A general obligation bond would be used get rid of overhead utilities that could cause a hazard along evacuation routes. Property owners citywide would be billed. The district would be used to fund undergrounding in neighborhoods still serviced by overhead utilities and would be paid for by those neighborhoods.

Both require a vote of the people.

Also, City Manager will seek council participation in Coastal Commission hearing

The California Coastal Commission has finally set a date to hear the city’s request for certification of an ordinance amendment regulating short-term lodging in Laguna.

City Manager John Pietig is seeking council participation in the Dec. 16 hearing.

The commission has indicated an interest in hearing from elected officials whenever new regulations are proposed, according to Pietig. He considers it important for commissioners to hear council members speak on public policy and land use issues related to short-term lodging, the regulations adopted by the city and the reasons for the adoption.

Amendments to the municipal code, which is part of the city’s certified local coastal program, must be approved by the coastal commission. The city requested certification on Sept. 27, 2016.

The city council had adopted in August amendments to the existing ordinance that prohibited short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. Limiting the rentals to commercial areas was the most controversial change.

Short-term lodging remains a contentious issue

Short-term lodging was, and still is with some folks, a contentious issue in Laguna Beach.

First regulated by ordinance in Laguna Beach in 1999, short-term rentals were permitted in some residential neighborhoods. By 2015, an estimated 36 short-term permits for 81 properties were in effect. Opponents claimed many other unpermitted units, including rooms in private homes, were being rented for stays under 30 days, the definition of short term rentals.

Beginning in May of 2015, the City Council alone held eight public meetings over the next year and a half on proposed changes to regulations governing short-term rentals. The Planning Commission and a council sub-committee headed by Councilmen Steven Dicterow and Robert Whalen also held meetings.

If the council concurs with Pietig’s opinion that it is vital for its members to appear on behalf of the city at the commission hearing, a vote is required.

The item is included on the Consent Calendar, which is approved without discussion unless “pulled” by a member of the council or the public.