Deconstructing Allusion II: Featuring Greg Miller opens at JoAnne Artman Gallery on Fri, Dec 8

JoAnne Artman Gallery announces the exhibition of the recent work of Greg Miller titled Deconstructing Allusion II. This exhibit, in which Miller layers and reconstructs his imagery of mid-century American consciousness in clever, incongruous juxtapositions that are a life-like, contemporary approach to Pop, opens Fri, Dec 8 and continues through Jan 28, 2018.

Greg Miller was born in 1951 in Sacramento, CA, and spends his time between New York, NY and Los Angeles. His work has been exhibited internationally and is featured in numerous private and museum collections.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Hero by Greg Miller

Miller’s work will inspire, provoke, engage and mesmerize. The passage of time as well as the impermanence and transitory nature of collective memory are both felt in his work, as he constructs, as well as deconstructs our perception of social history through the ephemera of the golden age of the print media.

Known for his cheekily playful and vividly rendered visual collages, Miller draws on his urban Californian roots, engaging with the ambiguity in the American landscape. In the works presented, Miller explores the connection between advertising, urban environment, and our social history. Referencing classic typefaces and color palettes, the images echo both the look and feel of print advertisements.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Greg Miller’s American Woman

Miller achieves this impression by fastidiously and painstakingly re-creating the look of age, grit, and time via the use of paint, collage paper and resin on canvas, painting each visual element by hand. His work resonates on both visual, as well as linguistic levels through the dialogue afforded by their association. Working with the imagery of the visual detritus in all of its faded glory, Miller preserves the ephemeral beauty of the printed material.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 326 N Coast Hwy.

For more information, call 949-510-5481 or go to www.joanneartmangallery.com/