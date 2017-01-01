Park Plaza trial continues to be contentious: Graphic artist Bill Atkins offers a “beautifying” suggestion

Letters and comments about the Park Plaza trial have been pouring in to Stu News – click on our Letters tab to see what some of our readers are saying. Our Readers Poll, which is not scientific, currently shows 757 for and 542 against the parklet.

One of the issues raised: that the roadblock signs present an eyesore and are not a good first impression of our town.

Bill Atkins, local graphic artist known for his creative poster designs and the California “whale tail” license plate, has a solution: attractive banners. Atkins shared with us some concepts that he recently delivered to the Beautification Council.

Composite of four possible banners

“The committee members told me that whatever concept presented may need to be white in color to adhere to Cal Trans rules, so I developed alternative concepts with more white showing, and even with a smaller width to come closer to existing rules,” Atkins said.

“I believe a compromise is possible and necessary in order to make this park a visual asset to the community. I do recognize the huge work completed by the Laguna Beach Beautification Council members last week in decorating the Plaza

for the holidays.”

Atkins has lived and worked in Laguna Beach since the 1970s. He’s a member of many local committees and clubs including the Sister Cities Association, Festival of Arts, Sawdust Art Festival, the Beautification Council, South Laguna Civic Association, Human Rights Campaign OC, Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage Committee, and he also works with Sally’s Fund to help promote its important work assisting senior citizens.

His work can be seen at The Vintage Poster Gallery located at 1492 S Coast Highway or online at www.lagunaposter.com.

