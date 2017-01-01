Local artist Isabel Mansour earns YoungArts Honorable Mention in Cinematic Arts

Isabel Mansour, from Orange County School of the Arts, has been named a 2018 National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) Honorable Mention winner in Cinematic Arts.

Selected from the most competitive pool of applicants to date, Mansour has been recognized for her outstanding artistic achievements and joins 757 of the nation’s most promising young artists from 47 states across visual, literary, design and performing arts.

Mansour will receive a cash prize of up to $10,000; is eligible to participate in YoungArts’ regional programs, including YoungArts Miami (February 20–25), YoungArts Los Angeles (March 24–29) and YoungArts New York (April 24–29); and will join a professional network of distinguished artists.

“YoungArts congratulates all of the 2018 winners. This extraordinary group of young artists represents the vibrancy of our culture for years to come and we look forward to supporting and encouraging them at key junctures in their careers,” stated Carolina García Jayaram, YoungArts President and CEO.

“I’m so happy that my four years at OCSA has led to this,” said Mansour. “It’s truly an honor to be an Honorable Mention in Cinematic Arts.”

Throughout the year, Mansour will be offered opportunities to share her work with the public at renowned institutions such as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (Washington, D.C.), The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York), Sotheby’s (New York) and New World Center (Miami); and access to mentors including Academy Award-winning director, producer, editor, writer and cinematographer Doug Blush; award-winning photographer Corinne May Botz; three-time New York Dance and Performance Awardee Nora Chipaumire; award-winning visual artist Teresita Fernández; Grammy-award winning vocalist and songwriter Lisa Fischer; best-selling authors Michael Grunwald and Kristen Simmons; acclaimed violinist Corin Lee; award-winning journalist, author, and provocative cultural critic Joan Morgan; American stage and television actress Karen Olivo; critically acclaimed pianist Elizabeth Joy Roe; multi-Grammy nominated artist Patrice Rushen; and nine-time Grammy winner and a 17-time Grammy nominee Janis Siegel, among others.

Selected through a blind adjudication process conducted by an independent panel of highly accomplished artists, the 2018 winners represent the top 10 percent of applications. Of this year’s 757 winners, some have been awarded for excellence in multiple disciplines at various levels.

The National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison to identify and nurture the most accomplished young artists in the visual, literary, design and performing arts, and assist them at critical junctures in their educational and professional development.