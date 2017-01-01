Heidi Miller, business owner and kidney donor, is named Citizen of the Year by LB Patriots Day Parade

Heidi Miller, owner of Tight Assets, a clothing store on Coast Highway, living kidney donor still recovering from surgery, and board member of numerous LB philanthropies including the Laguna Playhouse and LB Historical Society, has been named Citizen of the Year by the Laguna Beach Patriots’ Day Parade Committee.

“It’s crazy,” Heidi said upon first hearing the news. “I’m so honored. Stu won it two years ago!”

More about Heidi’s achievement and what it means to be Citizen of the Year in Friday’s issue.