Local hooping whiz Haley performs for the widow of Spud Melin, who invented the hula hoop 60 years ago

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Photos by Jeff Rovner

Sixty years ago, Arthur “Spud” Melin -- creator of the Wham-O toy company -- invented the hula hoop and gave it its name. Last Saturday night, local hooping whiz Haley Rovner, (16) gave a command performance for Spud’s widow, Suzy, and their five daughters.

The occasion was a gala fundraising dinner for Alzheimer’s research sponsored by UCI Mind at the Balboa Resort in Newport Beach. Suzy and Maria Shriver were the guests of honor.

Haley is happy to meet Suzy Melin in person

At the conclusion of the evening’s program, the sponsors distributed 200 hoops to the guests on the dance floor. “Never has there been a more fun or formal hoop jam,” says Haley’s father, Jeff Rovner.

Haley’s hooping career began when, at a birthday party at the age of eight, she found that she was the only one who couldn’t keep a hoop steady around her hips for more than a few moments.

“It was so humiliating!” she told Stu News in an article published last year (to read the article, search our archives for Haley Rovner).

So Haley went home and practiced. And practiced.

And practiced.

A few months later, the organizer of a hooping endurance contest at the Discovery Science Center found himself begging the eight-year-old to stop after two hours and 45 minutes. Most of the contestants had grown bored and several had gone home. No one, he guessed (correctly) would beat her time.

Haley teaches Spud Melin’s five daughters some hooping tricks

“Haley has devoted more than half her life to the mastery of the hula hoop. It was thrilling to see her commune with the family that made it possible,” said her understandably very proud father, Jeff Rovner.

The high school junior now performs for Le PeTIT CiRqUe troupe, an all-kid Humanitarian Cirque company featuring some of the top aerial and circus artists in the country, modeled after the Cirque de Soleil but unique in featuring young athletes ages 6 - 16. They perform internationally – and locally – the troupe put on a magnificent show at the Festival of Arts last year.

Excitingly, the troupe is also scheduled to perform at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert honoring the Peace Prize Laureate in Oslo on Dec 11 in front of an audience of 10,000, and the show will be televised for international viewing.

Haley’s pal Staci Ensminger, also a Laguna resident, will also be performing in the concert. Watch this space to learn more about these two talented girls and their time in Oslo when they return!