Beautiful ballerina Isabella, 10-year-old TOW student, performs in The Nutcracker

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Every year, The Nutcracker ballet brings joy to performers and audiences alike. This season, American Ballet Theatre (ABT), under the artistic direction of Kevin McKenzie, returns with a cast of approximately 100, including Laguna’s own Isabella Martino.

Choreographed by ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky, with music by Pacific Symphony, the ballet will be performed at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Isabella in London last year attending the Royal Ballet summer intensive

Talented young Isabella will dance as one of the soldiers – and that’s a great accomplishment for this 10-year-old – she is one of 57 youngsters from approximately 27 different communities across Southern California who will showcase their talents playing the parts of Clara, Mice and Soldiers.

“Isabella has been dancing since she was three years old,” her mother Tiffany Martino tells me. “She’s travelled to New York, to Boston and to London, where she spent a summer intensive with the Royal Ballet.”

Isabella says she is “super-excited to be in The Nutcracker for the first time. I love ballet because it is a beautiful way to tell a story. I like that there are always challenges so I know I can get better and better.”

One of her goals is to be in the Polichinelles number, when children come out from under Mother Ginger’s skirt. Her dream role is to be the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Right now Isabella is mostly thrilled that she’ll be in the same ballet as Misty Copeland, one of her heroes. She’s also a huge fan of Isabella Boylston and Gillian Murphy, all ABT principals.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Isabella at the age of four with her dad, Scott Martino

When Isabella isn’t doing her schoolwork or performing – or attending the Pacific Ballet Conservatory to hone her skills – she loves to hang out with friends or swim at the beach.

However, with her rigorous rehearsal schedule, she hasn’t had much spare time recently – she’s been rehearsing at least once a week since September. When we spoke, she had a long day ahead of her, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with three hours of schooling included in that time.

But that’s what being a professional ballerina is all about, it’s time-consuming and exacting, and young Isabella embraces the need for hard work and dedication – so I feel assured that she will enjoy a stellar career in dance. Here in Laguna, we’ll be able to say that we knew her when…

The Nutcracker performances take place in Segerstrom Hall between December 7 & 17. Single tickets start at $29 and are available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling 714.556.2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at 714.755.0236.