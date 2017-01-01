Christmas Breakfast for homeless will be hosted by Laguna Presbyterian Church on Dec 16 for 17th year

The 17th Annual Homeless Christmas Breakfast will once again be hosted by Laguna Presbyterian Church on Sat morning, Dec 16. Guests will be treated to a hot breakfast, musical entertainment, and gifts, including backpacks and sleeping bags.

The homeless will enjoy breakfast again this year at the Presbyterian Church

Ed Sauls will serve as master of ceremonies at the event, organized by Rick Shoemaker of Laguna Presbyterian Church, and Ann Richardson from the LDS Mormon Church with the help of 30 plus volunteers.

Boy Scouts from Troops 35 and 38 will serve as wait staff and cleanup, while Brian and Sue Back will organize the kitchen “staff.”

Missy Palino and Jennifer Baker with Girl Scout Troops 145 and1440, along with other Girl Scouts, will assemble 100 decorated hygiene kits for the guests.

All in need are invited. “This is what Christmas is all about,” Shoemaker said.