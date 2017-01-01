Council to gauge community commitment to undergrounding: two distinct measures are proposed

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council on Tuesday voted to pay consultants almost $250,000 to determine community support for undergrounding overhead utility lines and prepare ballot measures to support funding.

Council members unanimously approved the expenditure to test public acceptance of either of two measures proposed for the 2018 ballot: one to fund undergrounding along evacuation routes by a general obligation bond, and the second to form a special district to pay for undergrounding all neighborhoods still served by overhead utilities.

Both require a vote of the people.

With pictures on overhead screens to remind them of the devastation of the 1993 fire in Laguna and the more recent Santa Rosa fire, the majority of speakers from the audience at Tuesday’s meeting supported undergrounding.

“There is lot of talk about the Village entrance…but it won’t matter if there is no village to enter”

“We are at higher risk than Santa Rosa or the fires now burning near Los Angeles,” said Matt Lawson, chair of the city’s Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee. “There is a lot of talk about the Village Entrance, but it won’t matter if there is no village to enter.”

Councilman Bob Whalen, an early advocate of a bond to rid the city of overhead utility poles along major evacuation routes, reiterated his position.

“I feel strongly that we have to go to the voters and ask for support for a city-wide measure to fund evacuation routes,” said Whalen.

He rejected the possibility voiced by former City Council candidate Judie Mancuso and resident Robert E. Elster that the proposed survey of residents would be spun to get the response the council wanted.

“Spinning gets the exact opposite of what you want, which is to find out what the community wants,” Whalen said.

Mancuso also disagreed that overhead utilities are solely responsible for fires.

She cited cigarettes and campfires as causes for fires. Resident Bob E. Elster said earthquakes could result in fallen poles that might not start fires, but could delay evacuation and access by first responders.

LagunaBeachCHAT founder Michael Morris predicted a torrent of opposition to the bond. “Everyone needs to get behind undergrounding evacuation routes, but a bond is unconscionable when the council refuses to tighten its belt,” he said. “This project can be funded out of existing funds on a pay-as-you-go basis.”

Clarifying who will pay for what: a key goal of survey

Consultants will survey at least 500 community members, but the number may be increased as recommended by members of the audience, who mostly supported the proposal to hire experts to guide the council through the process from polling to preparing ballot measures.

Part of the process is to reassure property owners who have already paid to underground their neighborhoods that they won’t be charged to underground other neighborhoods. That is the purpose of seeking public support for a Community Facilities District.

All property owners would share the costs to underground the evacuation routes, determined by council to be a public benefit.

“The bond requires a two-thirds vote; that is a high bar,” said Whalen. “I think there will be support for the evacuation routes. As for the neighborhoods, we’ll see.”

Titles and seats switched on the dais

Mayor Toni Iseman relinquished the gavel and the center chair on the dais to Kelly Boyd, who was unanimously elected mayor for what he has said will be his last year on the council.

Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede moved into the chair to Boyd’s right hand, elected mayor pro tem. Zur Schmiede will be up for re-election in 2018.