Honoree Brunch celebrates 2018 Patriots Day Parade nominees at Tivoli Terrace on Feb 4

At the Sunday, Feb 4, “Honoree Brunch,” the Laguna Beach Patriot Day Parade Committee will recognize their 2018 nominees. The event will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Tivoli Terrace, on the Festival of Arts grounds.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Participants in 2017 Patriots Day Parade

The Committee will honor as 2018 Grand Marshal Gloria Fickling; Honored Patriot George Ciampa, a World War II veteran; Citizen of the Year Heidi Miller; Junior Citizens Marisa Schatz and Joseph “Joey” Ravenna; Artists of the Year the Laguna Art Museum, in honor of their 100th anniversary, and Athletes of the Year the Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation 10u-12u-14u Girls Junior Olympics Gold Medal Champions.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

At two-weeks post op, kidney donor Heidi Miller visits recipient Bruce Cook: both are doing well

The 52nd Patriots Day Parade will march on Sat, March 3, starting at 11 a.m. at LBHS.

Reservations for “The Honoree Brunch” should be made by Jan 22. The cost to attend is $30 per person.

For reservations or further information, phone Sandi Werthe (949)494-6016 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .