Outdoor screening of MacGillivray Freeman films at Park Plaza on four Saturdays in Dec

For the next four Saturdays in Dec, movie goers can enjoy MacGillivray Freeman films in the outdoor space of Park Plaza in downtown Laguna Beach. As most already know, lower Park Avenue in downtown, behind the Library, has been converted into “Park Plaza” – a pedestrian space for the community to gather, eat, and be entertained.

Attendees should bring low-back beach chairs, blankets, and be prepared to sit back and take in MacGillivray Freeman’s exciting movies.

The Living Sea will screen on Dec 16 at Park Plaza

The MacGillivray Freeman Team is excited to present the following film schedule (all movies will show from 6 – 8 p.m.): Dec 9: Everest and 5 Summer Stories, Dec 16: The Living Sea and Coral Reef Adventure, Dec 23: 6 Summer Stories, Dolphins, and Grand Canyon Adventures, Dec 30: Humpback Whales, To the Arctic, and National Parks Adventures.

Look for their upcoming release: American’s Musical Journey in Feb 2018.

For more information, go to: www.macgillivrayfreeman.com

In addition, every Saturday during the month of December, Park Plaza will host Readings by Third Street Writers and Laguna Poets at 10 a.m.; Kidz Korner, Children’s Entertainment at noon; Laguna Singers and Songwriters, curated by Jason Feddy, at 2 p.m.; the MacGillivray Films at 6 p.m.; and Dance Night: Salsa, swing, tango and two-step at 8 p.m.

Park Plaza is a collaboration of Transition Laguna, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Beautification Council. The trial will run through December.