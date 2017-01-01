Swing with Santa as LagunaTunes presents a free holiday concert at LBHS’s Artists’ Theatre Dec 17

Get in the holiday spirit when LagunaTunes Community Chorus performs at a free holiday program, “Swingin with Santa,” on Dec 17 at 4 p.m. in the Artists’ Theatre at Laguna Beach High School. The program features a light-hearted treatment of Christmas favorites in an upbeat swing style, as well as some beautiful and inspiring choral selections.

It’s a family show, suitable for all ages. LagunaTunes, a no-audition chorus, welcomes singers of all training and experience levels. Some members read music, some do not, age levels cover a broad range, and all are united by a love of music. The emphasis is on fun, learning, improving performance skills, and the joy of group singing.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

LagunaTunes Community Chorus

They perform two concerts a year, one in Dec and another in June. New members are welcome to join when rehearsals for the June concert begin in Feb. The 50-member chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. Gunn’s entertaining choral productions are well known throughout southern CA.

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone. Funding is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation and The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

LBHS is located at 625 Park Ave.

For more information: www.lagunatuneschorus.org or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .