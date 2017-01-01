Palettes, proclamation and police investigation all addressed by council on Tuesday

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Arts Commission Chair Michael Ervin introduced 12 winners of the 2017 Children’s Palette Contest at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Mayor Toni Iseman presented certificates to Taylor Brook Jones, Emma Chi-Sing, Mia Gwin, Ace Halperin, Audrey Calef, Paige Laws, Reagan Hannus, Allie Borgerding, Tessa Anderson, Lauren Trautenberg, Lexi Breault and Addyson Mackay.

Photo by Jennifer Hannus

Winners of the 2017 Children’s Palette Contest: L-R: Taylor Brook Jones, Emma Chi-Sing, Mia Gwin, Audrey Calef, Paige Laws, Reagan Hannus, Allie Borgerdring, Tessa Anderson, Lexi Breault and Addyson MacKay

Winning entries from the 188 submitted this year will be exhibited in City Hall throughout December.

The Arts Commission began in 2004 inviting local youngsters to submit palette designs that mimic the city’s collection of iconic holiday decorations. The aim is to encourage future artists to participate in city programs. There were 188 entries this year.

Photo by Jennifer Hannus

Five of the winners were from St. Catherine of Siena Parish School: L-R, Paige Laws, Emma Chi-Sing, Addyson MacKay, Reagan Hannus and Tessa Anderson

Art Museum recognized

The mayor read a lot of “whereases” in a proclamation that couldn’t possibly cover on one page everything the Laguna Art Museum and its forebears have contributed to the city.

Begun as the Laguna Beach Art Association in 1918, the members put Laguna on the map as an art colony and established a community identity still precious to the residents.

LAM Executive Director Malcom Warner and museum board and staff members accepted the proclamation from the mayor.

Police seek identities of tree vandal(s)

The Laguna Beach Police Department is investigating the vandalism that was perpetrated on a eucalyptus tree in August. The tree died and now has to be removed.

There are no current suspects, according to City Manager John Pietig.

“Just look up the hill,” suggested one outraged resident.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Damaged tree has died

Landscape architect and former Mayor Ann Christoph said records show the tree was planted in the 1930s. She was among the six residents who urged the city to treat the tree’s death as a crime.

“We cannot tolerate vandalism to our trees,” said Village Laguna President Johanna Felder. “We need to pursue this as a crime.”

Longtime Beautification Council President Ruben Flores voiced bewilderment about vandalizing a tree.

“I can’t understand killing a magnificent tree,” he said.

Gasoline has been poured around the trunks of trees and nails hammered into the trunks and roots in past incidents, most often without consequences.

If this incident is not treated as a crime, the vandalism will continue, opined South Laguna resident Ginger Osborne.