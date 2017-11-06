The Fullest hosts its First Annual Holiday Market at [seven-degrees] on Sun, Dec 17 at 11 a.m.

This holiday season, look no further than just up the road, Laguna Canyon Road, that is, for that special gift, say Nikki Bostwick, founder of The Fullest. On Sun, Dec 7, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., The Fullest, a contemporary culture publication, will hold its First Annual Holiday Market at [seven-degrees]. This is a free event, however, RSVPs are requested.

Curated by Founder & Editor-In-Chief, Nikki Bostwick, The Fullest Holiday Market is a one-stop-shop for any last-minute shoppers who want to find quality and unique items such as organic skincare, clothing, accessories, jewelry, essential oils, ceramics, crystals, pantry items, coffee and much more.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(l-r) Hasty Honaker and Nikki Bostwick

A few of the participating vendors, both local and international, at the Holiday Market will be:

SAKARA, the organic meal delivery service selling sought-after pantry items like grain free granolas, CBD chocolates, non-GMO popcorn in traditional tin containers for the holidays, nori chips and more. Living Libations- organic, wild-crafted for skin and head to toe body care. Ceramics and Homewares from O-M Ceramics, Ren Vois, and glassybaby.

Hawkfetti, candle holder, votive from glassbaby

The Fullest is a contemporary culture publication that fiercely believes in the intelligence of its readers and rises to the challenge of surprising them. In a nutshell, their mission is to provide information and inspiration that may help one live the most authentic and Fullest life.

[seven-degrees] is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

The Fullest is a digital and print publication bridging wellness and contemporary culture. The Pop-Up Shop is located at 353 N. Coast Hwy, and is open every day from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For additional information: www.thefullest.com/2017/11/06/the-fullest-holiday-market/

RSVP at: www.consciouscityguide.com/thefullestholidaymarket