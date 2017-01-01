The City presents public input on Downtown Specific Plan at Planning Commission meeting on Wed Dec 13

The City of Laguna Beach will continue their efforts on the Downtown Specific Plan Update on Wed, Dec 13, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 505 Forest Avenue.

City staff will present the public input received to date regarding Downtown Specific Plan Section III, Topic 11 – Central Bluffs, for further consideration and discussion by the Planning Commission.

Additional meetings will occur in 2018 to review draft amendments to other sections of the plan. This meeting and future meetings play an essential role in obtaining input from the community and direction from the Planning Commission, and to identify the City’s priorities for the future of the Downtown.

For more information on the Downtown Specific Plan Update contact

Wendy Jung, Senior Planner, at (949) 497-0321.