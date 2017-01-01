Dianne’s Creature Feature

Rudolph the Reindeer’s red nose: not just a pigmentof our imagination

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Who knew that reindeer truly have red noses? It’s not just a fairy tale.

We all know why W.C. Fields had a red nose, but that’s another story.

In 1899, Clement C. Moore’s poem, “A Visit from Saint Nicholas,” first introduced the world to Santa’s reindeer by featuring a sleigh pulled by eight reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen.

But there was no mention of Rudolph, the most popular reindeer in present-day Christmas tradition.

The addition of Rudolph came much later, in 1939, when the Montgomery Ward Group of department stores in the US commissioned Advertising Executive Robert May to write a promotional story for the Christmas season, thus Rudolph, the Red-Nose Reindeer, was born.

Click on photo for larger image

Robert May wrote Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 1939

The booklet became an instant success with 2.5 million copies sold during the first year. The story, written as a poem, is about a young reindeer who was very different from the other reindeer in the herd to which he belonged, and who was teased by his peers because he had a shiny red nose.

Apparently, bullying existed even in make-believe animal kingdoms.

But he prevailed, and Rudolph now has such a strong connection with Christmas, that we can hardly picture Santa and presents without thinking of Rudolph guiding the sleigh, his nose blazing the way.

And here comes the interesting part.

The secret to Rudolph’s rose-colored schnozzle exists as a dense network of blood vessels in the noses of actual reindeer, scientists explained in a 2012 Live Science article. Reindeer live in harsh conditions during the winter. On the fells and mountains of mainland Norway, temperatures sometimes drop to 30-40 degrees Celsius below zero.

To survive, reindeer, it seems, have 25 percent more capillaries carrying red, oxygen-rich blood in their nasal architecture than humans, said medical researchers in the Netherlands and the University of Rochester in New York.

Click on the photo for larger image

Photo by Kia Krarup Hansen

Reddish color is from densely packed blood vessels near the nose’s surface

“In colder climates … the increase in blood flow in the nose will help keep the [nose’s] surface warm,” Dr. John Cullen of the University of Rochester said. “The dense network of blood vessels in reindeer noses is also essential for regulating the animal’s internal body temperature — like many mammals, reindeer don’t sweat.”

And reindeer noses do so much more: They are specially adapted to warm the air before it enters the lungs and to condense water in the air, which they then use to keep the mucous membranes moist.

That’s some ingenious nasal engineering.

So often reality is stranger than fiction, or at least equal to it, and in this case, reindeer noses are as magic and brilliant as Rudolph’s nose, in more ways than one.

A nose is a nose is a nose. And a rosy one at that.

Animals are such agreeable friends ― they ask no questions, they pass no criticisms. ― George Eliot