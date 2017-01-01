Suzie’s ARTiculation

‘Annie’ finds the perfect home at No Square Theatre

Story and photos by SUZIE HARRISON

Seeing a dress rehearsal of No Square Theatre’s production of “Annie” the other night, I was impressed by the level of talent across the board. With Joe Lauderdale at the helm, music direction by Roxanna Ward, choreography by Ellen Prince, and of course the phenomenal cast, I was captivated.

“The production is another testimonial to Joe’s magnificent three-dimensional creativity. To put that show together in that little space is extraordinary. And he does it again, and again, and again. It’s amazing,” said No Square Founder and Artistic Director Bree Burgess Rosen. “I think it’s possibly the most challenging cast we’re ever had. You heard them, they’re amazing. A lot of them are locals and I’m just so impressed by it.”

Celebrating No Square’s 40th Anniversary, Burgess Rosen said it’s the first time the theatre has brought the seven time Tony award winning “Annie” to Laguna. She said it takes a long time to get the rights and is expensive to produce an original Broadway show.

Memorable songs “more beautiful in context”

“It has these great memorable songs that most people have heard a lot, but then you hear them in the context of the show, and they’re just so beautiful,” she said.

“I think the most important thing for people to know is that Joe has created this outside of the box, and we don’t have sets, so to speak,” said Burgess Rosen. “The only set pieces that we have is those moving trunks that become everything, a couple of coat racks, and then we have this huge tree, a beautiful real Christmas tree that’s 20-feet tall. And then that’s it, there’s no other set, except a rolling chair and a desk. And you just get it.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Don’t miss the many exciting dance numbers in Annie

It’s definitely a case of less is more.

Lauderdale, who has directed close to 90 productions, had the challenge of finding a way to do such a big production in such a small place.

“So I thought, okay, I will take a look at the script and see if there is some way to do this in an 80-seat theater with a minimal amount of space. And really what I called upon are techniques that have been used for many, many, many, years of just taking simple items and costume pieces and pulling them out and taking on a character. That’s where it all started,” Lauderdale said. “And then I had this image of the orphan girls sleeping in trunks. I don’t know where that image came from; it just popped in my head, and I went from there.”

He knew he had to have a small cast to fit in that space and yet it’s the biggest cast for No Square with 16 actors plus a dog, Wrangler. And six of the actors play multiple roles and are in almost every musical number except the solos.

“I took a chance with a few things, our Annie is not a particularly strong redhead and our daddy Warbucks is not bald,” Lauderdale said. “I think that now we are so far removed from the comic strip that it’s the characters and character relationships that are really important in the story telling.

Scaling down allows for a greater focus on relationships

“When you scale the show down like this you can really focus on those relationships. It’s really quite lovely to watch. I hope people that know Annie will see it in a different way.”

Laguna local and part of the Stu News crew among other exciting talents, Laura Buckle is one of the cast members, who has multiple roles. She is starring in the production with her daughter, Lula (11).

Buckle started acting when she was five years old back in England. Involved in musical theater, she studied at a performing arts college and toured with a traveling theater. She has been in well over 20 productions and said it’s harder to do a musical because you’ve got to be a triple threat - acting, singing, and dancing. Watching her at rehearsal, Buckle is super talented and indeed defines a triple threat.

“But I have not been on the stage in 17 years. This is my first show and I am loving it. I think I decided to do it because Lula has been involved with No Square Theatre from the get go since we moved here [in 2014]. It’s been a real outlet for her because she is very creative,” said Buckle, who became a No Square board member last year.

Buckle is quite busy in the production playing several roles Lily St. Regis, Annette, Hull, Connie Boylan, and in the ensemble as an apple seller.

Click on photo for a larger image

You know it’s trouble when Miss Hannigan, Rooster, and Lily are together

“Yah, there’s a few costume changes. I don’t find it difficult to be the character. It’s just difficult getting in to the costumes,” Buckle said. “The backstage area at No Square is tiny, so you had to become very friendly with your costars. There’s no room for being shy, let’s put it that way.”

She said that she’s thrilled and excited to be a part of the production.

“I prefer small intimate theaters. I prefer acting in a small intimate theater and I prefer watching a show in a small intimate theater,” Buckle said. “There’s such a skill in performing to people when you have an audience all around you, very close to you. It’s a totally different way of acting. I think it’s much more intimate. I think it’s much more exciting to watch. You really get to know the characters.”

Like her accomplished mother, Lula Buckle is no stranger to theater and is quite brilliant herself. She started acting when she was six or seven and has done myriad productions, mostly with No Square.

Two Buckles shine bright in the Annie production

“When I first heard about the show ‘Annie’ at first I kind of wanted the Annie part. But I realize, I am probably too tall and not the right fit for that part. So then my second choice was Pepper actually,” said Lula. “My character is the mean orphan. I still don’t like Miss Hannigan, but I am mean and shove people to the ground. I am not nice to anyone, I get in fights with people.”

“I have always wanted to be an actress. I started out singing because there’s not much acting opportunity back in England. And then, I started kind of getting into the acting thing,” said Lula. “To be in a musical is a little harder because it’s live and on stage and if you mess up there’s not much you can do. It’s kind of hard in that way. But it’s easy in that you can express yourself with your character and you only get to do it once.”

Like Laura, Lula is a big No Square fan.

“They make it seem so big,” Lula Buckle says of small No Square

“No Square is probably one of the best theater companies. It’s so fun and people are so involved in it. And they may not have the biggest theater or the biggest sets. So what they do is that they make it so it seems big,” said Lula.

So what’s it like to be in a production with her mom?

“This is the only production I have been in with my mom so far. I told her that we would do ‘Annie’ together when they announced it a couple of months ago. She said, ‘well, we’ll see,’” said Lula. “I got her to audition and now she’s Lily so… It’s fun. It’s really fun to get to see her act because she’s like really good.”

At No Square, ever single cast becomes like a family, Lula said. “It’s super sad when shows are over for the cast and for the people who couldn’t get tickets.”

But she knows the sun will come out tomorrow.

Tickets for the upcoming shows of “Annie” are selling fast. Hurry! Performances are Dec 8 & Dec 9 at 7:30 p.m., Dec 10 at 2 p.m., Dec 15 &16 at & 7:30 p.m., and two added matinees on Dec 9 and 17 at 2 p.m. due to high demand. Tickets are $12.50 for children ages 5 and older, adults $25, and $35 for VIP seating. Enjoy an al fresco $10 dinner available 45 minutes before curtain call. No Square is located in Legion Hall, 384 Legion St. For tickets and information, visit http://www.nosquare.org/.

Until next time…so much No Square talent, so little time!