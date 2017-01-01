Print | Email

Live! at the Art Museum presents Quarteto Nuevo on Thurs Dec 14 

Laguna Beach Live! presents Quarteto Nuevo at the Laguna Art Museum on Thurs, Dec 14, at 7 p.m. Founded in 2001 by percussionist Christopher Garcia, the current edition of Quarteto Nuevo also includes cellist Jacob Szekely, acoustic guitarist Kenton Youngstrom and Damon Zick on soprano sax and alto flute. Quarteto Nuevo features individual solos, but the main emphasis is their ensemble sound. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Quarteto Nuevo ensemble will perform at the Laguna Art Museum

Influenced by styles from India and Mexico in addition to jazz and classical music, Quarteto Nuevo’s music is modern yet also has the sound of ancient times. Their performances are atmospheric, full of subtle surprises and unlike anything else heard in the jazz world.

Live! at the Museum takes place the second Thurs of each month from 7 - 8 p.m. The concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the Museum’s website, or at 949.494.8971 x203. These seats are held until 6:45 pm. Additional seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about the series and other concerts, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or phone 949-715-9713.

