Penguin Café will give 30 percent of Dec 16 sales to the Food Pantry – a delicious way to donate

Family-owned local favorite The Penguin Café is in the business of feeding people, and on Sat, Dec 16, it will feed even more by donating a substantial percentage of its total sales to the Laguna Food Pantry.

Throughout the entire month of December, Penguin customers who bring nonperishables to donate will receive 10 percent off their dining tab. The Laguna Food Pantry suggests donating its most-needed items: tuna, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, beans, and cereal.

Donation forms will also be available, since monetary support goes even further to help feed the 1,200-plus families that rely on the pantry every month to help make ends meet.

Everyone gets a piece of the pie on Friday Pie Day

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of Friday Pie Day on Dec 15. Order an apple, pecan, pumpkin or Dutch apple pie by noon Thurs, Dec 14 for pickup and the Laguna Food Pantry will receive a slice of the sale.

“We love that the Laguna Food Pantry provides free groceries to anyone who needs them, and we wanted to contribute to that,” said Sabrina McMurray, who with her husband Michael has owned the modest 40-seat café since 2001.

“We will be benefiting other nonprofits in town but the Pantry is the first organization that came to mind when we decided to do a series of ‘Penguin Gives Back’ donations to organizations that help strengthen the community.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Suriya Khan Mastroberti

Sabrina McMurray, owner of The Penguin Café, is ready for the Dec. 16 “Penguin Gives Back” day to benefit Laguna Food Pantry

“The Penguin” is known far and wide for its basic, traditional American breakfast and lunch fare including French toast, omelettes, pancakes, hash browns, bottomless cups of coffee, burgers, sandwiches, milkshakes, and baked goods. It is open for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. seven days a week. It is located at 981 South Coast Highway between Anita and Thalia streets in Laguna Beach.

Every weekday, Laguna Food Pantry collects and distributes 4,000 lbs. of free, fresh, nutritious groceries, serving more than 300 low-income families each week. Half of those families include children.

Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the Dog Park, the Pantry is open from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. New volunteers are always welcome. Phone: 949-497-7121 www.lagunafoodpantry.org.