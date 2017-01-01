City Manager’s Update

Modified Trolley Service on Coast Highway - Starting Fri, Dec 8, the weekend Coastal Trolley will have more stops. All coastal trolleys will service transit stops along Coast Highway, although only select trolleys, as noted on the trolley, will proceed to the Ritz Carlton. This should simplify the services for riders.

Catalina Street Roundabout - The City of Laguna Beach will be hosting a public workshop to gather public input on the landscaping design of a converting the temporary roundabout to permanent at the intersection of Catalina Street, El Camino del Mar, and Los Robles. The workshop will be held in the Community Room of the Community and Susi Q Center on Dec 14 at 6 p.m. Questions can be directed to Tom Sandefur, P.E., at 949-497-0792 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Laguna Beach Firefighters Respond to Ventura County & Prepare at Home - The City has two of our fire engines on the Thomas Fire in Ventura County. Division Chiefs Weinert and Valdez are also assigned to the fire. On the home front, we have up-staffed all of our engines and staffed Squad 2 as a paramedic unit. Today, the region is expected to experience an especially bad Santa Ana wind event. The CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) volunteers have been staffing a fire watch and information station at Alta Laguna Park. The Police Department has posted Beach Patrol Officers at the park at night to continue the fire watch.

The Fire Safe Council has posted red flags for the Red Flag Warning throughout Laguna Canyon and they are also doing fire patrols. As with the last Red Flag Warning, parking restrictions have been implemented for the Diamond/Crestview neighborhoods.

Special thanks to Emergency Operations Specialist Jordan Villwock, Civilian Services/Administrator Jim Beres and Police Chief Laura Farinella for their support!

City Council to review proposed revisions to the Historic Preservation Ordinance - The Laguna Beach City Council will receive an introduction to the “Draft” Historic Preservation Ordinance on Sat, Dec 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 505 Forest Ave. Staff will provide a presentation regarding the Ordinance and will be present to answer questions from the Council. Public comment will be held at the end of the meeting.

Spark of Love Toy Drive - The Laguna Beach Fire Department is proud to again participate in the annual “Spark of Love” toy drive. This event is currently under way and goes through Sun, Dec 24. All four of the City’s fire stations will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for disadvantaged children in our County. The City’s fire stations are located at 501 Forest Avenue, 285 Agate Street, 2900 Alta Laguna Blvd., and 31646 2nd Ave. For questions, please contact Fire Administration at (949) 497-0700.

Riddle Field Maintenance and Closures - Riddle Field is currently closed for annual maintenance and turf renovations until Jan 29. Questions, please call Alexis Braun, Senior Recreation Supervisor at (949) 497-0762.

Winter Quarter 2018 Registration Activities - Registration is now available for all Winter 2018 recreation activities for all ages. To register and see the list of programs available please visit: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index.